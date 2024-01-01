Kansas, Missouri ties to watch in College Football Playoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The stage was set for the 2024 College Football Playoff as of December 3, 2023 and kicks off today in California and Louisiana.

The committee selected the four teams set to compete for the national title on January 8, 2024. Those teams are No. 1 Michigan Wolverines, No. 2 Washington Huskies, No. 3 Texas Longhorns and No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Michigan will face against Alabama in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and Washington has a date with Texas in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana on New Year’s Day.

While you kick back and enjoy the action, you may also notice some local ties showcased on the biggest stage of college football this season.

The Rose Bowl, No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama at 4 P.M. CT

No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

Defensive lineman Edric Hill comes out of Kansas City and North Kansas City High School. The freshman saw his first minutes for the Crimson Tide in November against Kentucky and Chattanooga where Hill posted his career high in tackles. Coming out of high school, No. 94 was an unanimous four-star prospect. He was the No. 10 defensive lineman and the No. 2 player in the state of Missouri. ESPN ranked him 285th on the ESPN300, the No. 17 defensive lineman, the No. 63 player in the Midlands Region and the No. 8 player in the state. In his senior campaign at North Kansas City he recorded 42 tackles with 18 tackles for loss and nine sacks, choosing Alabama over Arkansas, Iowa, LSU, Oklahoma and USC.

Offensive line coach Eric Wolford was a four-year starter at Kansas State where he started 34 games in his career and the Wildcats won the school’s first bowl game in the 1993 Copper Bowl during his senior year. He began his coaching career at Kansas State as a graduate assistant with the offensive line under John Latina and legendary head coach Bill Snyder and spent a pair of seasons as Emporia State’s offensive line and strength coach. He received his bachelor’s degree in social sciences with a focus on monetary policy and banking from Kansas State in 1994.

As a part of Alabama’s coaching staff now, He and his wife, Melinda started a non-profit organization, inspired by their son, Stone, who was diagnosed with Cardiofaciocutaneous Syndrome (CFC Syndrome) as a baby. Their foundation is called the No Stone Unturned Foundation and is dedicated to embracing, engaging, and empowering children with special needs and their families, with a major focus on any child with any disability.

No. 1 Michigan Wolverines

St. Louis natives Fredrick Moore and Dale Chesson both come in at wide receiver for the Wolverines under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Moore, a graduate of Cardinal Ritter College Prep, made appearances in seven games in his first season in Ann Arbor. During the season he earned three Offensive Freshman of the Week and two Special Teams Freshman of the Game honors.

No. 3 helped lead the Lions to an undefeated season his senior year, winning the Missouri Class 3A State Championship. Moore was a 2022 All-State and Offensive Player of the Year selection in Missouri and was ranked the No. 509 overall player nationally, the No. 68 wide receiver and the No. 12 player in the state of Missouri by 247Sports.

Chesson, a Ladue Horton Watkins graduate, is spending his graduate season at Michigan after earning three varsity letters playing at Dartmouth from 2019 to 2022. The two-way player was part of a team that went 15-0 his senior season and won the Class 4 State Championship in 2018 and was a three-star prospect out of high school. Ranked No. 36 in the state of Missouri by 247Sports, ESPN ranked him No. 40 in the state. His brother, Jehu, also played for Michigan and was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016.

Freshman wide receiver Kendrick Bell wears 12 for the Wolverines and is a graduate of Park Hill in Kansas City. He was named the Scout Team Offensive Player of the Week in preparation for Rutgers in his freshman season and was a three-star prospect out of high school by ESPN. He also came in at the No. 222 player in the region, No. 19 dual-threat quarterback and No. 22 player in the state of Missouri. Bell was also a state-qualifying jumper in track and field, earned letters in basketball for Park Hill and was named the Most Outstanding High School Football Player in the Kansas City area with the Thomas A. Simone Award in 2022 paired with a Class 6 District 4 first team All-District honor.

The Sugar Bowl, No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas at 7:45 P.M. CT

No. 2 Washington Huskies

Both Jalen Klemm and Quentin Moore played locally before transferring to Washington.

Now a sophomore, offensive lineman Klemm is a Pennsylvania native that redshirted his 2022 season at Kansas State. No. 70 saw his first action against Boise State this season with the Huskies after being named an first-team all-state out of high school. His father, Adrian Klemm, won three Super Bowl rings with the Patriots and Packers and has coached at both the collegiate and professional levels.

Senior tight end Moore spent his 2019 season at Independence Community College in Kansas, helping the team to a KJCCC title and going 8-2 overall. He was ranked the No. 14 overall junior college prospect in the nation and first at tight end by 247Sports. Since getting to Washington in 2021, he has played in 26 games and played in each game this season including a catch that proved to be the winning score in the Pac-12 Championship Game over No. 5 Oregon.

Kirkwood, Missouri native William Inge was named Washington’s co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in December of 2021 and now serves as the team’s assistant head coach, co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Inge was a four-year letterman at Iowa form 1993 to 1996 and earned All-Big Ten and All-Big Ten Academic accolades. He has worked as both an NFL and college coach between 2001 and 2021 before taking the job at Washington.

Washington’s head strength and conditioning coach, Ron McKeefery, has spent a decent chunk of time in the Kansas City area. The former all-conference defensive back at Ottawa University has trained more than 100 players who have gone to the NFL while also mentoring three World Series and NBA champions. The Kansas City native spent 1998 to 1999 with both Ottawa and the Kansas City Royals and is now in his second season in Washington.

The victorious in each of these games earn a trip to play for the national championship the evening of January 8, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

