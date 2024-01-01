Kansas City hit-and-run crash critically injured driver New Year’s Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured one person.

Investigators responded to 33rd and Prospect around 9 a.m. Monday. They determined the driver of a black Chevrolet Impala hit a silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

Police said the driver of the Monte Carlo did not wear a seat belt at the time of the collision. The driver suffered critical injuries and is hospitalized.

The driver of the Impala ran away from the crash before emergency responders arrived, according to police.

They believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

