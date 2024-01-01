Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Kansas City hit-and-run crash critically injured driver New Year’s Day

File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.(KCTV5 News)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured one person.

Investigators responded to 33rd and Prospect around 9 a.m. Monday. They determined the driver of a black Chevrolet Impala hit a silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

Police said the driver of the Monte Carlo did not wear a seat belt at the time of the collision. The driver suffered critical injuries and is hospitalized.

The driver of the Impala ran away from the crash before emergency responders arrived, according to police.

ALSO READ: New Year’s Eve double fatal car crash on 71 Hwy

They believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2024 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Missouri Capitol is seen, Sept. 16, 2022, in Jefferson City, Mo. Republicans in...
Missouri laws going into effect on Jan. 1
FILE — One person died in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon.
One dead, 2 injured in Sunday afternoon KCK car crash
Kansas City Chiefs place-kicker Harrison Butker makes a 27-yard field goal during the second...
Chiefs’ Harrison Butker notches new career high
Further, KCFD was delayed in extinguishing the fire because there was a car parked illegally...
KCFD’s response to house fire delayed by car parked illegally in front of hydrant
Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone

Latest News

Kansas City Police Dept generic photo
KCPD: Hundreds of calls reporting gunfire as Kansas City rings in 2024
Chicken N Pickle, North Kansas City
Chicken N Pickle puts New Year hangover to the test during annual pickleball tournament
Chicken N Pickle puts New Year hangover to the test during annual pickleball tournament
Chicken N Pickle puts New Year hangover to the test during annual pickleball tournament
Bullet hits Kansas City, Missouri, porch