FIRST WARN FORECAST: Quiet and cool weather for the next few days

Happy New Year everyone! I hope you are all having a great start to 2024. It sure was nice to see the sun. Most of us stayed chilly in the mid to upper 30s for Monday highs. Monday evening will be cool and quiet. Overnight, lows drop to the mid-20s. We will try and add a few degrees for Tuesday afternoon with intervals of sun and clouds. Lower 40s for highs with a southwest wind turning out of the northwest in the afternoon. Dry and mostly sunny Wednesday near 40. Late this week, we are turning our attention to a few different storm systems.

Still, our confidence is low, but we could see a little bit of a wintry mix Friday into Friday night. No major travel impacts are expected as of now. Maybe a few flurries/showers Saturday and Sunday, but those days look mostly dry. Once we get into early next week, our data is suggesting a larger storm system. This could bring heavier rain and maybe even some snow. Still about a week out, so details are murky and location/track will change, but just wanted to give you an initial heads up that is something we are watching.

