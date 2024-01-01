Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Quiet and cool weather for the next few days

By Warren Sears
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy New Year everyone! I hope you are all having a great start to 2024. It sure was nice to see the sun. Most of us stayed chilly in the mid to upper 30s for Monday highs. Monday evening will be cool and quiet. Overnight, lows drop to the mid-20s. We will try and add a few degrees for Tuesday afternoon with intervals of sun and clouds. Lower 40s for highs with a southwest wind turning out of the northwest in the afternoon. Dry and mostly sunny Wednesday near 40. Late this week, we are turning our attention to a few different storm systems.

Still, our confidence is low, but we could see a little bit of a wintry mix Friday into Friday night. No major travel impacts are expected as of now. Maybe a few flurries/showers Saturday and Sunday, but those days look mostly dry. Once we get into early next week, our data is suggesting a larger storm system. This could bring heavier rain and maybe even some snow. Still about a week out, so details are murky and location/track will change, but just wanted to give you an initial heads up that is something we are watching.

Copyright 2024 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Missouri Capitol is seen, Sept. 16, 2022, in Jefferson City, Mo. Republicans in...
Missouri laws going into effect on Jan. 1
File: New Year’s Eve double fatal car crash on 71 Hwy
New Year’s Eve double fatal car crash on 71 Hwy
Kansas City Chiefs place-kicker Harrison Butker makes a 27-yard field goal during the second...
Chiefs’ Harrison Butker notches new career high
FILE — One person died in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon.
One dead, 2 injured in Sunday afternoon KCK car crash
Further, KCFD was delayed in extinguishing the fire because there was a car parked illegally...
KCFD’s response to house fire delayed by car parked illegally in front of hydrant

Latest News

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Quiet and cool weather for the next few days
Holiday Travel
FIRST WARN FORECAST: New Year’s Day partly sunny, highs in the upper 30s
New Year’s Day partly sunny, highs in the upper 30s
New Year’s Day partly sunny, highs in the upper 30s
New Year’s Day mostly cloudy, highs in the upper 30s
New Year’s Day mostly cloudy, highs in the upper 30s