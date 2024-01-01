FIRST WARN FORECAST: New Year’s Day mostly cloudy, highs in the upper 30s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure remains a dominant feature across the central plains. This will continue to usher in cold air this morning, mainly out of the northwest. However, by the time we get into the afternoon, high pressure will track to the east and allow for a Southerly component to occur with the wind. This will increase temperatures back up to seasonable within the upper 30s and lower 40s and by Tuesday, temperatures are expected to peak near the middle 40s. All the way around, temperatures will remain bouncing between the upper 30s and lower middle 40s through the week so making sure the winter coats are out and ready to be used is a wise choice.

What to Wear (KCTV 5)

Our first precipitation threat for 2024 could be as early as Friday into the weekend. I’m monitoring two different types of low-pressure. One is a stereotypical low that remains mainly to the southern plains but the other is an upper-level system, which seems to quickly move through the central Plains and into the Missouri River Valley. Both storm systems are showing up in our models and it is more likely at this time that Saturday may be our best bet for precipitation. Overall, the timing can alter slightly, which is why we have added chances to both Friday, Friday, and Sunday. Depending on the timing of the storm system, we may see some snow showers in the morning and more of a rain and snow mix during the day. Temperatures remain in the upper 30s and lower 40s day side.

