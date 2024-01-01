Chiefs win 8th consecutive AFC West title with 25-17 win over Bengals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It wasn’t pretty. It certainly wasn’t easy. But a win is a win, and the Chiefs haven’t come by those often over the last six weeks.

Led by Harrison Butker’s right leg, a rushing attack from Isiah Pacheco and a career-best by rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice, the Kansas City Chiefs pulled away from Cincinnati in the fourth quarter to notch a 25-17 win Sunday evening at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

With the win, the Chiefs clinched their eighth consecutive AFC West championship, the most dominant stretch of football in the division’s history.

Harrison Butker was perfect for the game, going 6-6 on field goals.

Pacheco rushed for 130 yards on 18 carries. Rice caught five receptions for 130 yards, including a 67-yard reception.

After surrendering a field goal on Cincinnati’s opening drive, the Chiefs marched down the field and capped off a 75-yard drive with an 8-yard touchdown catch from Patrick Mahomes to Pacheco.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel | AP)

The Bengals took the lead with a Joe Mixon touchdown reception and then took advantage of a Mahomes fumble to extend their lead to 17-7 after quarterback Jake Browning’s 1-yard TD plunge.

Enter Harrison Butker. The 7-year veteran placekicker booted six field goals over the next 30 minutes of gameplay with distances of 54, 43,27,24,48 and 46 yards.

After facing a 17-13 halftime deficit, the Chiefs defense did not allow a single point.

Kansas City finishes its regular season on Jan. 7 at the Los Angeles Chargers.

