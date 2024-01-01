Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Chiefs rookie Rashee Rice accomplishes personal best

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs with the ball during the first half of...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - New Year’s Eve, same Rashee Rice reaching new heights.

In the third quarter of the Chiefs and Bengals matchup on Sunday in Kansas City, the second-round pick out of SMU completed a 67-yard reception from Patrick Mahomes setting a single-game career-high 120 receiving yards.

It marks his second career 100-yard performance and his first deep reception of his career being north of 20 air yards.

READ MORE: Chiefs win 8th consecutive AFC West title with 25-17 win over Bengals

Trailing just Travis Kelce at 968 receiving yards on the season, Rice is at 811 for his rookie campaign.

READ MORE ON THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS HERE.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patty Jo Eby said she received a $700 bill from KC Water after believing...
Kansas City woman feels underwater after receiving unexpected bill
Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone
KCPD investigating the 180th homicide of 2023. The scene is in the 5200 block of Lyon Avenue.
Kansas City police investigate 180th homicide of 2023
Their ten adult grandchildren, ages 18-40, showed up, one by one, at their house as a surprise...
‘It was a shock!’ Grandparents get Christmas surprise when all 10 grownup grandkids show up
The body of a man was found Friday morning at Rocky Hollow Park.
Court records: Woman beat man to death, left body in Clay County park culvert

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) celebrates after catching an 8-yard...
Chiefs win 8th consecutive AFC West title with 25-17 win over Bengals
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz celebrates with a fan after winning an NCAA college...
Mizzou gives coach Eli Drinkwitz extension through 2028 season
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Near-perfect Bates leads Missouri’s 92-59 rout of Central Arkansas
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates a touchdown in the first half...
Ja’Marr Chase active to play Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium