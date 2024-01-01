Chiefs rookie Rashee Rice accomplishes personal best

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - New Year’s Eve, same Rashee Rice reaching new heights.

In the third quarter of the Chiefs and Bengals matchup on Sunday in Kansas City, the second-round pick out of SMU completed a 67-yard reception from Patrick Mahomes setting a single-game career-high 120 receiving yards.

It marks his second career 100-yard performance and his first deep reception of his career being north of 20 air yards.

Trailing just Travis Kelce at 968 receiving yards on the season, Rice is at 811 for his rookie campaign.

READ MORE ON THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS HERE.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.