Chiefs lock up No. 3 seed in AFC playoffs after win over Bengals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With a 25-17 win over the Bengals to wrap up 2023, the Chiefs have secured the No. 3 seed in the AFC postseason.

Regardless of what happens across in the NFL in week 18 or Kansas City’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs will host at least one home playoff game at Arrowhead in the third spot.

Chiefs Kingdom will however have to wait to find out which AFC opponent will come to town for the NFL’s Wild Card weekend.

If Buffalo beats Miami, the Dolphins are coming to Arrowhead, regardless of any other results.

If the Dolphins beat the Bills, then Kansas City could host any of Buffalo, Indianapolis, Houston or Pittsburgh.

Unofficial scenarios are below:

Bills win-

MIA at KC

Dolphins win-

PIT, IND, JAX win - IND at KC

PIT, HOU, JAX win - HOU at KC

PIT, IND, TEN, win - PIT at KC

PIT, HOU, TEN win - PIT at KC

BAL, IND, JAX win - IND at KC

BAL, HOU, JAX win - HOU at KC

BAL, IND, TEN win - BUF at KC

BAL, HOU, TEN win - BUF at KC

The Chiefs beat Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins earlier this year in Frankfurt, Germany, while Josh Allen and the Bills did beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead in December.

However, Kansas City has won the last two playoff games against Buffalo.

In beating Cincinnati, the Chiefs clinched a ninth straight trip to the postseason, the second-longest streak in NFL history. It also marks eigh straight division titles, also the second-longest streak in NFL history. Along with nine straight 10-win seasons, the third-longest streak in NFL history.

The NFL’s winningest franchise over the last 11 years has also now scored in a franchise record 180 consecutive games, dating back to 2012.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has now thrown for 4,000 yards in six consecutive seasons. That’s tied for the fifth-longest streak in NFL history, and 10th most over an entire QB career.

On Sunday, running back Isiah Pacheco ran for a single-game career-high 130 yards on just 18 carries, along with 35 more receiving yards and a touchdown. Rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice also turned in a single-game career-high in receiving yards with 127 on five receptions, headlined by a 67-yard catch, Kansas City’s longest of the season.

Harrison Butker, the second-most accurate field goal kicker in NFL history, made a career-high six field goals in the victory.

The Chiefs defense turned in six sacks, with five coming in the final six minutes of gameplay, while Kansas City moves to 8-0 this season when scoring 21 points or more.

For playoff ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.