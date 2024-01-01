Chiefs’ Harrison Butker notches new career high

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On New Year’s Eve kicker Harrison Butker helped lift the Chiefs to a 25-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, clinching their eighth straight AFC West title.

A perfect six field goals on six attempts is Butker’s single-game career high. His previous high at five and had been achieved on four other occasions.

He is now 31 made field goals on 33 attempts this season following the win in week 17 and 195 made on 219 attempts in his career with the Chiefs dating back to 2017.

