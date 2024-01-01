Aging & Style
Chiefs’ Harrison Butker notches new career high

Butker has converted on 31 of 33 field goal attempts this season
Kansas City Chiefs place-kicker Harrison Butker makes a 27-yard field goal during the second...
Kansas City Chiefs place-kicker Harrison Butker makes a 27-yard field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On New Year’s Eve kicker Harrison Butker helped lift the Chiefs to a 25-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, clinching their eighth straight AFC West title.

A perfect six field goals on six attempts is Butker’s single-game career high. His previous high at five and had been achieved on four other occasions.

He is now 31 made field goals on 33 attempts this season following the win in week 17 and 195 made on 219 attempts in his career with the Chiefs dating back to 2017.

