Chicken N Pickle puts New Year hangover to the test during annual pickleball tournament
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you drank too much on New Year’s Eve you’re certainly not alone, but if you’re trying to defeat the hangover, pickleball could be the cure.

On New Year’s Day, Chicken N Pickle held their annual hangover tournament. 16 teams participated, deciding who the best is at handling the headache.

“Exercise is the best way to get over having a good time last night,” Chicken N Pickle pro, Jack Oxler said.

Mike and Beth Phillips were one of the teams playing in this year’s tournament. The couple said a bad wine cork kept them from overindulging the night before, but their goal is to play the teams who might have drank the most.

“That’s our strategy,” Beth Phillips said. “Also giving out drink tickets to our opponents so they drink more. Maybe they’re not quite as balanced when they get on the court.”

The tournament entry included one mimosa and a CNP gift card. Prizes were handed out to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

