Cheylin’s McCarty first ever 6-Man player picked for Shrine Bowl

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A big name in the state’s smallest classification will get his chance to showcase his skills in an 11-on-11 battle featuring some of Kansas’ best high school football players from the 2024 senior class. On Monday, the Kansas Shrine Bowl unveiled rosters for the annual all-star game that benefits a good cause each summer. This year is the 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl, kicking off June 29 at Welch Stadium in Emporia.

Among the names listed on the roster for the West squad is Logan McCarty, a dual talent from Cheylin High School in Bird City, in the northwest corner of the state. McCarty, listed as a defensive back on the all-star roster, emerged as arguably the best all-around player in Kansas 6-man football, dominant on offense and defense in guiding the Cougars to an undefeated, state championship season in 2023.

The East Squad includes a trio of players from the 8-Man ranks, but McCarty is the only player on either side who played six-on-six. McCarty is also the first 6-man player ever selected to the Shrine Bowl. Kansas adopted the 6-man classification for its smallest schools in 2018.

The Kansas Shrine Bowl explained that rosters “are the result of a combination of statewide media votes and Shrine Bowl coaching staff selections from a list of 457 nominees.”

You can learn more about the full selection process at www.KansasShrineBowl.com/SelectionProcess.

A highlight surrounding the annual East vs. West all-star football game is that participants get to meet with patient ambassadors from Shriner’s Children during the Hospital Experience Day.

“An event, that for many, is more impactful than any other event during the week of the Kansas Shrine Bowl,” the Shrine Bowl of Kansas, Inc. said in a news release. “During the Hospital Experience Day, players come to understand that these children have put in the same kind of hard work, dedication and sacrifices they have; only their work has resulted in allowing them to walk, run, play, and live a full life.”

You can help to support the Kansas Shrine Bowl players and the children the program aims to benefit here: www.KansasShrineBowl.com/Support.

Since 1974, the Kansas Shrine Bowl along with the support from players’ local communities, has sent over $3.8 million to Shriners Hospitals for Children,” the organization said.

You can see Shrine Bowl rosters for the East and West squads below.

Copyright 2024 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com