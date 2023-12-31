Plane forced to make emergency landing in western Kansas following engine loss

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An aircraft was forced to land in a field in western Kansas after losing both of its engines on Saturday.

In a social media post made by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, officers and emergency response crews were dispatched just after 2:30p.m. to an aircraft emergency near 96 Highway and Jagger Road, west of Dighton.

Upon arrival, officials determined that a twin-engine Piper aircraft had lost both of its engines and was forced to land in a field.

The pilot and two passengers of the plane were uninjured and the plane was said to not have significant damage. The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. No further details were provided.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com