Pacheco expected to play against Bengals Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Running back Isiah Pacheco cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and is expected to play for Kansas City on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Pacheco comes as a key piece in the AFC Championship rematch for the Chiefs who need a victory Sunday in order to clinch an eighth straight AFC West title.

The teams’ rushing yards and touchdowns leader was taken out of the Christmas Day loss to the Las Vegas Raiders with a concussion and missed two days of practice this week following. He returned to practice on Friday.

We have activated WR Mecole Hardman from Reserve/Injured and removed his Questionable injury designation for Sunday.



We have activated Practice Squad players RB Keaontay Ingram and NT Mike Pennel via Standard Elevation:



We have waived DT Matt Dickerson. pic.twitter.com/mXSQzEgUBO — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 30, 2023

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman has also been activated from the injured reserve list, making him available on New Year’s Eve. Hardman hasn’t seen action since Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles due to a thumb injury after being traded back to the Chiefs before the Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Backup running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was also listed as questionable with illness and is expected to play.

The Bengals plan to test receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s injured shoulder pregame in Kansas City to see how it feels, but is listed as questionable ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported early Sunday morning.

Chase missed last week’s loss against the Pittsburgh Steeler’s and his involvement in practice Thursday was his first since suffering a right shoulder injury on December 16 against the Minnesota Vikings. Cincinnati’s receiving yards leader had some strong words for the Kansas City secondary earlier this week that he looks to back if he suits up.

“They know I’m good. They know how to play us,” Chase said this week. “That’s what it is. But it’s not like they got a superstar on their defense.”

Former Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. also makes his return to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday after signing with the Bengals in the spring. Brown spent the past two seasons in Kansas City, winning Super Bowl LVII in February.

Kansas City hosts the date with the Bengals on New Year’s Eve at 3:25 p.m. and can be watched on KCTV5 with KC Sports Tonight at 10:35 p.m. following the final home game of the regular season.

