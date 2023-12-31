Near-perfect Bates leads Missouri’s 92-59 rout of Central Arkansas

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Tamar Bates scored a career-high 25 points on a near-perfect shooting day, and Missouri breezed past Central Arkansas 92-59 on Saturday.

Bates made 9 of 10 field goals, including all three of his 3-pointers, and was 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. Sean East II had 16 points, Noah Carter 11 points and eight rebounds, Connor Vanover also scored 11, and Aidan Shaw added 10 points for the Tigers (8-5).

The Tigers led 26-25 with 7 1/2 minutes left in the first half, then held the Bears to one field goal the remainder of the half. Missouri led 46-31 at the break, with Bates scoring 14 points.

Scoring runs of 12-2 and 12-0 put the Tigers up by 33 points near the 9-minute mark of the second half. Later, an 11-0 run made it 90-54 with about 2 minutes to go.

The Tigers made 30 of their 43 two-point tries and scored 46 points in the paint. They scored 46 points in each half.

Carl Daughtery Jr. had 23 points for Central Arkansas (3-12) and Tucker Anderson scored 11 before fouling out. The Bears shot 36% overall. Their 9-of-28 3-point shooting was a little better than Missouri’s 6 of 24.

Missouri, which snapped a 3-game losing streak, opens SEC play at home against Georgia on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Central Arkansas plays at home against Champion Christian on Wednesday.

