Near-perfect Bates leads Missouri’s 92-59 rout of Central Arkansas

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Tamar Bates scored a career-high 25 points on a near-perfect shooting day, and Missouri breezed past Central Arkansas 92-59 on Saturday.

Bates made 9 of 10 field goals, including all three of his 3-pointers, and was 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. Sean East II had 16 points, Noah Carter 11 points and eight rebounds, Connor Vanover also scored 11, and Aidan Shaw added 10 points for the Tigers (8-5).

The Tigers led 26-25 with 7 1/2 minutes left in the first half, then held the Bears to one field goal the remainder of the half. Missouri led 46-31 at the break, with Bates scoring 14 points.

Scoring runs of 12-2 and 12-0 put the Tigers up by 33 points near the 9-minute mark of the second half. Later, an 11-0 run made it 90-54 with about 2 minutes to go.

The Tigers made 30 of their 43 two-point tries and scored 46 points in the paint. They scored 46 points in each half.

Carl Daughtery Jr. had 23 points for Central Arkansas (3-12) and Tucker Anderson scored 11 before fouling out. The Bears shot 36% overall. Their 9-of-28 3-point shooting was a little better than Missouri’s 6 of 24.

Missouri, which snapped a 3-game losing streak, opens SEC play at home against Georgia on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Central Arkansas plays at home against Champion Christian on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

