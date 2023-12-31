Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

KCPD reflects on deadliest year in city history

By Mark Poulose
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - 2023 is the deadliest year on record in Kansas City. As of Saturday night, the city had 181 homicides.

“One is too many, and 180 is absurd,” said KCPD Sgt. Jake Becchina. “I don’t know what other word to use for that.”

Before this year, 2020 was the deadliest on record in city history with 179 homicides. In 2021, the city saw a drop to 157, before a rise to 169 in 2022. Now, as the deadliest year on record comes to an end, KCPD says it needs more people on the force.

“We don’t have as many officers as we could have,” Becchina said. “What I would love is that somebody sees this, or reads about this, or watches this and says, ‘You know what? I’ve been thinking about it and now it’s time. I want to serve my city as well.’”

The city’s latest crime data (Daily Homicide Analysis - HOM001 (kcpd.org)) sheds light on KC’s homicide problem. Almost 90% of the city’s murders happened via firearm in 2023. Similarly, almost 90% of the homicides occurred in KCPD’s Central, Metro, and East patrols.

“This is frustrating as a Kansas Citian, big time,” Becchina said. “It’s unfortunate for every neighborhood that feels this. There is a dedicated police department here. The city needs to know that.”

KCPD reports that its clearance rate is 74%, which they say is higher than the national average. The city’s clearance rate is also higher than last year – which cleared homicide cases at a rate of 58% (Daily Homicide Analysis - HOM001 (kcpd.org).

KCPD officers investigating
KCPD officers investigating(kctv)

“We can’t be in every house on every street corner and prevent every homicide,” Becchina said. “Some of it comes down to conflict resolution. A lot of them come down to conflict resolution. The thing we can control is the energy and passion we bring to investigate every one of them.”

As the city moves into the new year, some have wondered if KCPD would change tactics after the deadliest year on record. KCPD says they will keep doing what they are doing.

“We are going to continue to do a lot of what we have done because we’ve built a lot of great partnerships and we have a lot of great resources that are being brought to bear in these types of situations,” Becchina said. “That’s not going stop because of a record number of homicides. That’s not going to end.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patty Jo Eby said she received a $700 bill from KC Water after believing...
Kansas City woman feels underwater after receiving unexpected bill
Their ten adult grandchildren, ages 18-40, showed up, one by one, at their house as a surprise...
‘It was a shock!’ Grandparents get Christmas surprise when all 10 grownup grandkids show up
According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says
FILE - State police responded with a helicopter and hoisted the victim to transport her to an...
Tourist falls to her death while taking photos with husband atop cliff; state police investigating
A line of people wait outside the Jackson County Courthouse in Independence on Dec. 20, 2023.
Hundreds turned away as deadline passes to change personal property tax forms in Jackson County

Latest News

KCPD reflects on deadliest year in city history
Possession of hallucinogenic drugs landed Ian Jameel Norvell Black, of Topeka, behind bars in...
Possession of hallucinogenic drugs lands Topeka man behind bars in Jackson Co.
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Dry cold front tomorrow, dropping temps to the low to mid 30s with a few flurries
If anyone has any information they are asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at...
Assault turned homicide: Man shot near Central High dies from injuries the next day