KCPD reflects on deadliest year in city history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - 2023 is the deadliest year on record in Kansas City. As of Saturday night, the city had 181 homicides.

“One is too many, and 180 is absurd,” said KCPD Sgt. Jake Becchina. “I don’t know what other word to use for that.”

Before this year, 2020 was the deadliest on record in city history with 179 homicides. In 2021, the city saw a drop to 157, before a rise to 169 in 2022. Now, as the deadliest year on record comes to an end, KCPD says it needs more people on the force.

“We don’t have as many officers as we could have,” Becchina said. “What I would love is that somebody sees this, or reads about this, or watches this and says, ‘You know what? I’ve been thinking about it and now it’s time. I want to serve my city as well.’”

The city’s latest crime data (Daily Homicide Analysis - HOM001 (kcpd.org)) sheds light on KC’s homicide problem. Almost 90% of the city’s murders happened via firearm in 2023. Similarly, almost 90% of the homicides occurred in KCPD’s Central, Metro, and East patrols.

“This is frustrating as a Kansas Citian, big time,” Becchina said. “It’s unfortunate for every neighborhood that feels this. There is a dedicated police department here. The city needs to know that.”

KCPD reports that its clearance rate is 74%, which they say is higher than the national average. The city’s clearance rate is also higher than last year – which cleared homicide cases at a rate of 58% (Daily Homicide Analysis - HOM001 (kcpd.org).

KCPD officers investigating (kctv)

“We can’t be in every house on every street corner and prevent every homicide,” Becchina said. “Some of it comes down to conflict resolution. A lot of them come down to conflict resolution. The thing we can control is the energy and passion we bring to investigate every one of them.”

As the city moves into the new year, some have wondered if KCPD would change tactics after the deadliest year on record. KCPD says they will keep doing what they are doing.

“We are going to continue to do a lot of what we have done because we’ve built a lot of great partnerships and we have a lot of great resources that are being brought to bear in these types of situations,” Becchina said. “That’s not going stop because of a record number of homicides. That’s not going to end.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.