KCPD helicopter finds missing 70-year-old man’s body in rural, wooded area

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man missing since Dec. 23 was found dead a week later by the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

70-year-old William Jensen was last seen driving his car in Platte County, Mo. the Saturday before Christmas.

A week later, using the KCPD police helicopter, detectives found Jensen’s car in a remote area.

The vehicle was located in a wooded area of rural Platte County, nearest Highway N and Baker Road. It was reportedly found far from the roadway and “appeared to have been involved in a crash.” Jensen’s body was found inside, already deceased.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and will be the agency continuing the investigation into the crash and Jensen’s death.

