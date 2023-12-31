KCFD’s response to house fire delayed by car parked illegally in front of hydrant

Further, KCFD was delayed in extinguishing the fire because there was a car parked illegally...
Further, KCFD was delayed in extinguishing the fire because there was a car parked illegally in front of the nearest hydrant. The department wishes to remind car owners that parking in front of a hydrant is illegal, and there should be a minimum of 15 feet of clearance around fire hydrants.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Fire Department responded to a house fire early Sunday morning but had trouble accessing the water supply it needed.

The fire was in the 3700 block of Wayne Avenue and started sometime around 4:30 a.m.

Responding crews performed a search of the two-story home, which had heavy smoke and fire, and found the structure to be clear. It did appear that someone was living in the home, but there were no utilities, gas, or electric services connected. No occupant was ever located.

Further, KCFD was delayed in extinguishing the fire because there was a car parked illegally in front of the nearest hydrant.

The department wishes to remind car owners that parking in front of a hydrant is illegal, and there should be a minimum of 15 feet of clearance around fire hydrants.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

ALSO READ: KCPD reflects on deadliest year in city history

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

'Join together to give back': Lenexa's Warmth Tree clothing drive collects items for those in need

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

News

Assault turned homicide: Man shot near Central High dies from injuries the next day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

News

Olathe organ donor honored at Rose Parade

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

News

KCPD reflects on deadliest year in city history

Updated: 11 hours ago
|

Latest News

News

Kansas City Police Dept generic photo

KCPD reflects on deadliest year in city history

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Mark Poulose
2023 is the deadliest year on record in Kansas City. As of Saturday night, the city had 181 homicides.

News

Possession of hallucinogenic drugs landed Ian Jameel Norvell Black, of Topeka, behind bars in...

Possession of hallucinogenic drugs lands Topeka man behind bars in Jackson Co.

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Shayndel Jones
Possession of hallucinogenic drugs landed a Topeka man behind bars in Jackson County.

News

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Dry cold front tomorrow, dropping temps to the low to mid 30s with a few flurries

Updated: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST
|

News

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at...

Assault turned homicide: Man shot near Central High dies from injuries the next day

Updated: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST
|
By KCTV5 Staff
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department’s investigation into an assault has turned into a homicide after the victim died one day later.

News

The Ohio State defense, left, faces the Missouri offense during the first half of the Cotton...

No. 9 Missouri beats No. 7 Ohio State 14-3 in Cotton Bowl

Updated: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:14 PM CST
|
By The Associated Press
The Missouri Tigers defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2023 Cotton Bowl.

News

Missouri Tigers fans celebrate Cotton Bowl win

Updated: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST
|