KCFD’s response to house fire delayed by car parked illegally in front of hydrant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Fire Department responded to a house fire early Sunday morning but had trouble accessing the water supply it needed.

The fire was in the 3700 block of Wayne Avenue and started sometime around 4:30 a.m.

Responding crews performed a search of the two-story home, which had heavy smoke and fire, and found the structure to be clear. It did appear that someone was living in the home, but there were no utilities, gas, or electric services connected. No occupant was ever located.

Further, KCFD was delayed in extinguishing the fire because there was a car parked illegally in front of the nearest hydrant.

The department wishes to remind car owners that parking in front of a hydrant is illegal, and there should be a minimum of 15 feet of clearance around fire hydrants.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

