FIRST WARN FORECAST: Chilly and breezy conditions today and tonight with a few flurries

By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Happy New Year’s Eve! We are starting out pretty chilly outside with winds from the northwest around 15 mph making it feel degrees below what the actual temperature is. So if you are heading outside, make sure to bundle up!

The winds will be from the northwest all day around 10-15 mph thanks to a cold front dipping in from Canada. Behind this front temperatures today will only top out in the mid-30s with cloudy skies and breezy conditions. A few flurries are possible today mainly east of the metro in central Missouri, and no impacts are expected as they will be short-lived.

Starting your 2024 year, the weather pattern remains calm and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 30s Monday afternoon. Temperatures stay steady in the low 40s and upper 30s. The next chance for precipitation will be at the end of the week with a system potential making its way through the area. This is still several days out so anticipate changes to the forecast.

