KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash on eastbound I-70 delayed traffic for about an hour on Sunday.

Kansas City Scout estimates the two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 1:30 p.m.

The right lanes of eastbound I-70 were closed past 27th Street as crews worked to clear the wreck, but all lanes reopened just before 2:30 p.m.

Officers are diverting traffic off I-70. (KC Scout)

Traffic is delayed as crews work to clear the crash (Zoe Shriner | Kansas City Scout)

