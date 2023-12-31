Crash on eastbound I-70 closes two lanes of traffic, causes delays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash on eastbound I-70 is delaying traffic in Kansas City.

Kansas City Scout estimates the two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 1:30 p.m.

The right lanes of eastbound I-70 are currently closed past 27th Street as crews work to clear the wreck.

Officers are diverting traffic off I-70. (KC Scout)

It is unclear at this time how many people were involved and if they sustained any injuries.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternative route.

Traffic is delayed as crews work to clear the crash (Zoe Shriner | Kansas City Scout)

