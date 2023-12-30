Aging & Style
Possession of hallucinogenic drugs lands Topeka man behind bars in Jackson Co.

Possession of hallucinogenic drugs landed Ian Jameel Norvell Black, of Topeka, behind bars in Jackson County.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Possession of hallucinogenic drugs landed a Topeka man behind bars in Jackson County.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office indicated that shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, a deputy stopped a black Hyundai Sonata for traffic violations on US Highway 75, just south of 142nd Rd. The traffic stop led to a probable cause search of the vehicle, which revealed hallucinogenic drugs, cocaine, drug paraphernalia and an open container of alcohol.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Ian Jameel Norvell Black, of Topeka, was arrested for the following:

  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of hallucinogenic drugs
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Transporting an open container
  • Violation of restrictions on driver’s license
  • Defective tail lamp on motor vehicle
  • Improper driving on laned roadway

