Missouri Tigers football fans excited after successful 2023 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The eyes of the college football world were on Arlington, Texas, Friday night – as the No. 9 Missouri Tigers took on No. 7 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

Not all Tiger fans could make the trek down to Texas for the game. However, Tiger Nation gathered for a watch party at Harpo’s in Westport. They told KCTV, regardless of the Cotton Bowl’s outcome, the 2023 season was a success.

“I feel like it’s been going great. I feel like this whole year has just been on the up hill,” said Mizzou alum Allison Darmody.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all,” added MU fan Mark Valdivieso. “I don’t think anybody was expecting it at all.”

The Tigers have gone to a bowl game in each of the last four seasons. For fans that couldn’t cheer on Mizzou in person, going to Harpo’s in Westport was the next best thing.

“It’s the best feeling and coming to an environment like this one is one of the best things because everyone is here for the exact same reason. We want to see a Mizzou win,” said alum Morgan Meyer.

However, inside Harpo’s – a known Missouri stronghold – some Buckeyes made their presence known. Mackenzie Ways came to watch the game with his father, Satch Rhodes. The pair were a house divided – adding to the college football atmosphere.

“I’m a Missouri fan,” said Rhodes. “He’s a Missouri fan as well, but he grew up liking Ohio State.”

“[Ohio State] is my team,” said Ways. “Womb to the tomb! Ohio against the world, baby!”

Mizzou fans told KCTV5 they saw the 2023 season as a success.

“It’s great to watch all the Mizzou fans come together,” Meyer said. “Everybody rooting for the same thing is one of the best things.”

“Fair to say 10-2 exceeds my expectations,” said Mizzou alum Connor Weatherby.

The Tigers open the 2024 season when they host Murray State on August 31st.

