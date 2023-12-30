Liberty Hospital staff worries patients are in ‘jeopardy’ if ‘cyber security incident’ drags on

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s been almost two weeks since a cyber-security incident at Liberty Hospital. On Friday, the hospital reported it doesn’t know how long it will take to recover.

Meanwhile, KCTV5 spoke to an employee who states that the hospital is relying on paper charts. The employee chose to remain anonymous due to fear of job termination.

KCTV5 asked Liberty Hospital about these concerns to which the hospital responded. Hospital administration claims their staff is trained for that as part of downtime patient procedures.

“In all inpatient areas of the hospital we have put in place higher than normal nursing ratios which means there are more nurses and support staff caring for each patient,” Liberty Hospital patient Michelle Manuel added. “We continue to make daily progress bringing more systems and capabilities online.”

However, staff on the inside are still worried because of how long this has lasted.

Nurses who reached out to KCTV5 anonymously still believe some patients are being put in serious jeopardy.

One nurse said almost none of the computers are working. Sometimes records of a patient’s prescription have been lost or, there may be multiple versions of a diagnosis. The nurses said that it is impossible to keep things straight.

Liberty Hospital is now calling this a “Cyber Security Incident” which experts warn patients’ personal information could possibly be at risk.

“You have not only your medical records that are in there but also financial data,” Cyndi Carter of Check Point Software explained. “What those payment sources are? Whether it’s your insurance or credit card information.”

While this serious cyber attack seems to threaten Liberty Hospital patient records, patients said it was business as usual during their visit.

Patients did notice more work being done on paper rather than a computer. Margie Kinslow left Liberty Hospital, taking notice that their computer systems were still down.

“A lot more paperwork because they had to write everything down because everything is in the computer and the computers are still down,” Kinslow explained. “So, they had to write all my history and everything else on paper.”

“Noticed walking in it seemed like business as usual. There was some talk about the systems being brought back up.”

Leaders with Liberty Hospital would not say how much longer this Cyber Security Incident would go on, however, it was mentioned that this is not a unique situation. Check Point Software found that in 2023, the Healthcare industry has experienced over 1600 cyber-attacks.

