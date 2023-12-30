KCPD warning on celebratory gun shots during New Year’s Eve

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Police want you to have a safe New Year’s Eve.

Last year, on New Year’s Eve, KCPD took more than 420 calls from people who heard shots fired.

Sgt. Jake Becchina said unfortunately, it happens every year, and it’s something he’s very passionate about addressing.

“What goes up must come down,” Becchina said. “It comes down about the same rate as it’s fired out of the barrel of the gun.”

Becchina said in parts of the city, they have a gunshot detective system, which tells police where and when a shot is fired outside.

“That system, however, doesn’t tell us who’s responsible for the gunfire, what vehicle they got into, which house they came into or went out,” Becchina said.

Becchina said that’s why it’s also up to the community to help.

“I will say this over and over again: If you’re somewhere and there is someone who is going to get a gun, that says they’re going to go shoot it off for New Year’s, have a conversation with them, try to talk to them,” Becchina said.

If you see someone shoot off a gun, you’re urged to call 911.

“Punishment can range upwards from there to felony level crimes, based on property damage or injury to a person, up to and including murder,” Becchina said. “Guns are for hunting, target practice, and other things like that, it is illegal in any way to fire a gun off in the city, and they are most certainly not designed for celebrating the New Year’s holiday.”

Anna Saviano, the owner of Heartland Therapy Connection, said gunshots and fireworks can also trigger PSD in some people.

“It can cause startle reflex,” Saviano said. “It can make people on edge or hypervigilant, waiting for the next thing to happen.”

Saviano said you never know what someone might be going through, especially during the holidays.

“Be considerate of your neighbors,” Saviano said. “It makes it hard to be at ease or relax and enjoy the holiday.”

