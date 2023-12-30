Kansas City woman feels underwater after receiving unexpected bill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single mother of three who lives in South Kansas City received an unwanted surprise just days before the end of the year.

Patty Jo Eby said KC Water sent her a $699.27 bill on December 28. She said the department told her if she didn’t pay it in full her water would be turned off by January 14.

Eby said she did the logical thing and checked last month’s bill to see what she missed.

“November, it was fine, no past due amount, so I was wondering what in the world could have caused this,” Eby said.

Eby said she set up autopay on Jan. 1, 2023, after missing a few payments the previous year. She ended up with a $500 bill in December 2022, which she paid. At least that’s what she thought.

“They couldn’t explain the glitch… their words were it didn’t complete processing, like I initiated it, but it didn’t go all the way,” Eby said.

Eby provided a bill from KC Water that shows she paid $573.12 in December of 2022.

Eby then asked KC Water if they could work out a payment plan.

“Management said no, they won’t accept a payment arrangement, and they said it was because of the age of the past due amount, because it was over a year old,” Eby said.

However, the bill Eby received in November didn’t show she was late on any payments.

Lucky for Eby, her children have stepped in to help her.

“All three of my kids, they all banded together. They’d all had jobs this year, and we’re putting the money together so that we could pay the water bill, so I’m very blessed,” Eby said. “That makes me feel bad that their hard earned money that was supposed to go to things that they need, is going to be going to this stupid water bill, but I’m very thankful that, you know, they have that kindness in their heart to care and take care of the family.”

KCTV 5 contacted KC Water about Eby’s bill and received a statement from the department.

“KC Water is unable to comment on individuals accounts. We are working directly with the customer toward a resolution.”

Eby said she was contacted by KC Water following KCTV5′s phone call. The department agreed to a payment plan that requires she pays just 30 percent of the bill now. She will be able to pay the remainder of the bill on a schedule.

