Kansas City police investigate 180th homicide of 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Kansas City Friday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near North Denver Avenue and Lyon Avenue in the Historic Northeast area of the city.

Investigators are in the area collecting evidence. They have not provided any information about the victim, or what may have caused the shooting.

According to homicide statistics provided by the police department this is the city’s 180th homicide of 2023.

