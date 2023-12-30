Kansas City New Year’s Eve Celebrations, even if plans are at home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some people want to be part of a big bash on New Year’s Eve. Others would rather have an early night.

From signature events to kid-friendly balloon drops, early International ball drops, and drinks at home, here’s a list of celebration options across KC.

Big Bashes

The Masquerade New Year’s Eve Party at J. Rieger & Co features acrobatic dance performances, a DJ, live music and a Body Glitter Bar. The celebration goes from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The cheapest tickets are $150 and are available online at JRiegerCo.com/nye. The sold-out Gold Level Experience tickets sold for a whole lot more.

KC Live! in the Power & Light District will be hosting NYE Live! Tickets give you access to more than ten bars and nightclubs, a silent disco, and a Time’s Square ball drop. New this year, step out onto Grand Boulevard for a Silent Disco. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission for the strictly 21+ party ranges from $70 to $185 depending on the package you pick.

More information and tickets can be found online at powerandlightdistrict.com. Use promo code LASTCHANCE to save $20 on tickets, while supplies last.

Kid-Friendly Balloon Drops

Science City at Union Station

Science City will host Noon Year’s Eve. It starts Sunday at…you guessed it…noon. There will be a large-scale science experiment show as well as individual activity areas.

“The theme is pajama jam, so show up in your pajamas,” Jon Dudrey, Union Station marketing coordinator, said. “We’ve got some disco ball activities. We’re making little streamers for the new year.”

The big balloon drop happens at 6 p.m.

It’s not sold out, but has before, so organizers say it’s a good idea to get tickets soon. Admission is $16 per person and free for Union Station Members.

Tickets and other information can be found online at UnionStation.org.

Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium

The Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium also has a kids event called Zoo Year’s Eve. They have a DJ and an even earlier balloon drop. Festivities begin at 10 a.m. Sunday and the balloons drop happens at noon.

The cost is regular zoo admission, which varies based on age and what county you live in.

Details can be found online at KansasCityZoo.org.

International Affairs

KC Bier Co

If you’re looking for adult beverages with an early toast, Waldo’s KC Bier Co will show Munich’s ball drop at 5 p.m. Kansas City time. The ticketed event in the brewery and Packhalle is sold out, but the regular Bierhalle is still an option. They won’t serve champagne. Their bubbly is the brewed kind. Non-alcoholic beverages are available as well.

“What they can expect is mostly older people who don’t want to stay up till midnight,” Steve Holle, Bier Co-founder, said. “[You] can come here celebrate New Year’s when it’s New Year’s in Germany, so 5pm, then go home, eat a pizza and go to bed early.”

Kelly’s in Westport

Kelly’s in Westport has two champagne toasts. They’ll do a toast a 6 p.m. — which is midnight Ireland — then another at midnight. There’s a $10 cover charge at the door after 9pm.

Celebrating at Home

A lot of people would rather just stay in as the clock strikes midnight.

Ross Jackson, the wine manager at Mike’s Wine and Spirits in Westport offered affordable recommendations at multiple price points, between $10 and $60.

Prosecco, from Italy, is what he recommends for sparkling wine novices. The bubbles are soft and gentle.

Cava, from Spain, is more sparkly.

Both can be found for $10 to $15.

To be called champagne, it has to be a French wine from the Champagne region, but there are lower cost options for the extra dry champagne taste. Other regions, like the Loire Valley have wines made with the same approved method. They grapes are just grown in a different region. They can be found for just under $20.

Then, there are non-alcoholic options, which Jackson said is the store’s fastest growing section.

Boulevard just released a non-alcoholic Quirk seltzer, which Jackson said is fruitier than a La Croix. Like many of the non-alcoholic beverages, it is not alcohol-free, but it guarantees an ABV of less than .5%. Boulevard has also released a non-alcoholic Lemon Wheat.

There are also multiple options for sparkling cocktails with an Amaro-like flavor of bitter fruits.

Finally, there are numerous alcohol-free sparkling wines that are a step above the sparkling grape juice you’ll find in grocery stores.

