FIRST WARN FORECAST: Dry cold front tomorrow, dropping temps to the low to mid 30s with a few flurries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Happy Saturday! The weather pattern has finally calmed down and things will be staying relatively quiet over the next week. Temperatures today will be the warmest of the next seven days with highs in the upper 40s with sun and clouds.

By Sunday, a dry cold front will swing through bringing a few flurries mainly to central Missouri. The cold front will push temperatures back to the low to mid-30s for afternoon highs for New Year’s Eve with wind chills in the 20s! Sunday, more clouds will fill the skies and breezy conditions from the northwest at 10-20 mph.

The Chiefs forecast will be cold, with clouds and breezy so make sure to bundle up! If you are heading out for New Year’s Eve party temperatures will be falling into the low to mid-20s, so the big jacket will definitely be handy. By New Year’s Day, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s with more sunshine than Sunday!

