Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Dry cold front tomorrow, dropping temps to the low to mid 30s with a few flurries

By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Happy Saturday! The weather pattern has finally calmed down and things will be staying relatively quiet over the next week. Temperatures today will be the warmest of the next seven days with highs in the upper 40s with sun and clouds.

By Sunday, a dry cold front will swing through bringing a few flurries mainly to central Missouri. The cold front will push temperatures back to the low to mid-30s for afternoon highs for New Year’s Eve with wind chills in the 20s! Sunday, more clouds will fill the skies and breezy conditions from the northwest at 10-20 mph.

The Chiefs forecast will be cold, with clouds and breezy so make sure to bundle up! If you are heading out for New Year’s Eve party temperatures will be falling into the low to mid-20s, so the big jacket will definitely be handy. By New Year’s Day, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s with more sunshine than Sunday!

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says
FILE - State police responded with a helicopter and hoisted the victim to transport her to an...
Tourist falls to her death while taking photos with husband atop cliff; state police investigating
Their ten adult grandchildren, ages 18-40, showed up, one by one, at their house as a surprise...
‘It was a shock!’ Grandparents get Christmas surprise when all 10 grownup grandkids show up
FILE — A woman whose body was found in the Kansas River on Dec. 21 has been identified.
Body found in Kansas River identified as Edgerton woman, foul play not suspected
Patience is running thin for patients at Liberty Hospital as they continue to look for answers...
Liberty Hospital cybersecurity issue putting patients at risk, nurse says

Latest News

FIRST WARN 5 WEATHER, 12/29
Friday turned out to be a beautiful afternoon! We saw a good deal of sunshine, and highs made...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cold end to 2023 & cold beginning to 2024
Weekend Forecast
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Temperatures rise to seasonable Friday, skies partly sunny
Temperatures rise to seasonable Friday, skies partly sunny
Temperatures rise to seasonable Friday, skies partly sunny