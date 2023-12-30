Aging & Style
Assault turned homicide: Man shot near Central High dies from injuries the next day

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department’s investigation into an assault has turned into a homicide after the victim died one day later.

The initial incident happened on Thursday around 3:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Askew Avenue, which is just across the street from Central High School.

Editor’s Note: KCPD reported the shooting in the 3300 block of Askew, not the 3300 residence as the map portrays:

KCPD officers arrived at the scene on a medical call. There, they found an unresponsive man with unknown injuries in a residential garage. He was treated and then taken to an area hospital in critical condition where medical personnel later determined his injuries were gunshot wounds.

On Friday, detectives investigating the assault were notified that the victim, who is now identified as 31-year-old Daniel Moss, died from his injuries.

As such, the case has now been turned over to homicide detectives.

When officers first arrived at the scene on Thursday, there were no other people present to indicate what had led up to the shooting. At this time, no motive has been indicated nor does there appear to be a person of interest identified in the case.

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

We are committed to assisting victims of violent crimes through use of Missouri’s Protection Program for Victims/Witnesses of Violent Crime. Funding for temporary, or even permanent relocation, may be available but is subject to pre-approval by the State’s administering agency.

We are working with Partners for Peace in all our homicide investigations to monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to affected residents.

KCPD
