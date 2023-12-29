Aging & Style
Wrong-way crash investigation closed Kansas City-area interstate

Police lights
Police lights(Adobe Stock Image)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - Police closed part of a Kansas City-area interstate as they investigation a wrong-way crash that killed a woman on Christmas Eve.

Grandview Police closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 49 between 140th Street and Main Street around 8:30 a.m. Friday. Officers reopened the highway around 9 a.m. A city spokesperson said they officers needed to recreate the crash scene as part of their investigation.

The deadly crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Kansas City Police said they tried to stop a wrong-way driver, but the 2021 Ford Flex continued to travel south in the northbound lanes of I-40 into Grandview.

The SUV eventually collided with a 2013 Ford Taurus. Noora Al Mafraji, 38, was a passenger in the Taurus and died in the crash. The driver of the car was also injured, but was treated and released from a hospital.

The driver of the Ford Flex suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Grandview investigators said they believe alcohol may have contributed to the crash.

