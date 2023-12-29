With clock ticking to pay property taxes, long lines leave people turned away

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Getting your property taxes paid in person just days before they’re due is proving to be a difficult endeavor. If you’re planning to do so Friday, arrive early.

At the Historic Truman Courthouse in Independence, for at least the past week, the line to get in snaked around the block before the collections and assessor’s office even opened. It’s common for it to be busy as the Dec. 31 deadline draws nearer, but this year, customers are faced with fewer locations to get their personal property tax declarations in order. The Independence location is the only option.

People arriving as early as 9 a.m. have been told they’re booked for the day and sent home.

Sandra Rabern came in the afternoon early this month and was turned away. She tried again at 9 a.m. They were already booked. She came back on Dec. 22 to find they were closed for Christmas. Thursday, she arrived even earlier. It was nearly 5 p.m. when she finally walked out with her vehicle declarations in order and her personal property taxes paid.

“I just can’t understand why Jackson County doesn’t have satellite services for people who want to add and/or remove vehicles,” Rabern said.

“I wouldn’t even be here if I didn’t have to take two cars off and put one on,” said Sheila Barnett.

Dozens of people waited in line at the Jackson County Courthouse to pay their personal property taxes on Dec. 28, 2023. (Betsy Webster, KCTV5)

The doors open at 8 a.m. Barnett arrived at 7:30 a.m. She used a text registration to get a spot in the cue. She left to wait for her turn to be called. It came at 2 p.m. She walked out at 3:30 p.m. She was going to pay her taxes there too, but that meant another line, so she decided to hit the post office next.

“I’ve already waited and stood in line and waited and come back, and then now I’ve got to stand behind 40 more people to be able to pay when I just wrote my check out,” she said with an air of exhaustion.

Lonnie Ruff came merely to pay his personal property taxes said it took him 3-1/2 hours to get through the line.

“There was a long, disturbing line. They did start passing out water,” Ruff said.

“Why is it taking them so long to take your money?” asked Adrien Washington, who came to pay the taxes on her home.

The county spokesperson noted that if all you want to do is pay, you can do so at several locations. There are after-hours drop boxes too.

The move to a single location for in-person decorations came effective November 20th of this year. A county spokesperson told KCTV5 he was working to get in touch with someone who could explain why.

He did explain the reason for turning people away so early in the day.

“Once our office reaches its daily capacity, they inform other individuals that there are no more openings for the day to reduce their inconvenience and encourage them to take advantage of our other customer service options such as via phone, email, or online as applicable,” he wrote via email.

He said the county sent declaration notices in January and March. Those declarations were due in May.

“For those who failed to file their 2023 personal property declarations prior to the state-mandated deadline, we have staffed our Independence office to assist as many taxpayers as possible before the end of the year,” the spokesperson wrote.

County offices will be closed on Saturday and Sunday for the New Year’s Day holiday, so Friday is your last day to get things sorted if you haven’t already.

Staff at the courthouse advised arriving no later than 8 a.m. and said some people arrive as early as 6:30 a.m.

Once you are inside, be sure to find out which line you need to be in so that you don’t spend even more time in the wrong line.

If you don’t need to update your vehicle declarations and want to pay in person, you can go to any of the locations below.

Tax bills can no longer be paid at Raytown City Hall.

