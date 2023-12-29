Aging & Style
Toney, Smith out for New Year’s Eve game between Chiefs and Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins attempts to break a tackle by Kansas City Chiefs...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins attempts to break a tackle by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) after catching a pass during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs’ (9-6) will be without wide receiver Kadarius Toney and offensive tackle Donovan Smith against the Cincinnati Bengals (8-7). in the AFC Championship game rematch set to take place at 3:25 p.m. on New Year’s Eve at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The duo was missing in the 20-14 Christmas Day loss against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Chiefs will be without them again in the final home game of the regular season. With a win on Sunday the Chiefs could also claim the AFC West title.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is listed as questionable against the Bengals and has been out of practice this week battling a calf injury.

READ MORE: Backstreet Boys’ Kevin Richardson named Drum Honoree for Chiefs-Bengals matchup

Running back Isiah Pacheco, who has been in concussion protocol since the date with the Raiders, practiced on Friday but “there’s more to it than that,” per Head Coach Andy Reid on Friday. Another running back in red, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, has been battling an illness but could see action on Sunday as well.

READ MORE: Chiefs’ Andy Reid and Travis Kelce hash things out after sideline outburst vs Raiders

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who has been on the injured reserve list for several weeks, could also be activated prior to the game.

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report

PlayerPositionInjuryFriday StatusGame Status
L’Jarius SneedCBCalfDid not participate in practiceQuestionable
Jaylen WatsonCBIllnessFull participationNot listed
Isiah PachecoRBConcussion / ShoulderLimited participation in practiceQuestionable
Donovan SmithTNeckDid not participate in practiceOut
Kadarius ToneyWRHipDid not participate in practiceOut
Trey SmithGAnkle / KneeFull participationNot listed
Nick BoltonLBWrist / AbdomenFull participationNot listed
Mike EdwardsSKneeFull participationNot listed
Mecole Hardman (IR)WRThumbFull participationQuestionable
Trent McDuffieCBShoulderFull participationNot listed
Charles OmenihuDEGroinFull participationNot listed
Clyde Edwards-HelaireRBIllnessDid not participate in practiceQuestionable
Josh WilliamsCBNeckNot listedNot listed

The Bengals also have some notable names on Friday’s injury report in addition to quarterback Joe Burrow who is out for the remainder of the season with a torn ligament. The biggest name on the report being wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase who was limited in practice both Thursday and Friday with a shoulder injury.

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt has been a full participant for three straight practices since returning from injured reserve, but has no game status listed. Additionally, running back Joe Mixon was a new addition to the reporter with an ankle injury and was limited practice Friday.

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report

PlayerPositionInjuryFriday StatusGame Status
Ja’Marr ChaseWRShoulderLimited participation in practiceQuestionable
Jalen DavisCBGroinLimited participation in practiceQuestionable
Cam SampleDEKneeFull participationNot listed
Cam Taylor-Britt (IR)CBAnkleFull participationNot listed
Mitchell WilcoxTEFootFull participationNot listed
Joe MixonHBAnkleLimited participation in practiceNot listed

Parking gates for the the date with the Bengals will open at 11 a.m., and stadium gates open at 1:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The Chiefs kick off looking to clinch the AFC West against the Bengals at 3:25 p.m.

READ MORE ON THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS HERE.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

