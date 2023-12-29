Toney, Smith out for New Year’s Eve game between Chiefs and Bengals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs’ (9-6) will be without wide receiver Kadarius Toney and offensive tackle Donovan Smith against the Cincinnati Bengals (8-7). in the AFC Championship game rematch set to take place at 3:25 p.m. on New Year’s Eve at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The duo was missing in the 20-14 Christmas Day loss against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Chiefs will be without them again in the final home game of the regular season. With a win on Sunday the Chiefs could also claim the AFC West title.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is listed as questionable against the Bengals and has been out of practice this week battling a calf injury.

READ MORE: Backstreet Boys’ Kevin Richardson named Drum Honoree for Chiefs-Bengals matchup

Running back Isiah Pacheco, who has been in concussion protocol since the date with the Raiders, practiced on Friday but “there’s more to it than that,” per Head Coach Andy Reid on Friday. Another running back in red, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, has been battling an illness but could see action on Sunday as well.

READ MORE: Chiefs’ Andy Reid and Travis Kelce hash things out after sideline outburst vs Raiders

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who has been on the injured reserve list for several weeks, could also be activated prior to the game.

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report

Player Position Injury Friday Status Game Status L’Jarius Sneed CB Calf Did not participate in practice Questionable Jaylen Watson CB Illness Full participation Not listed Isiah Pacheco RB Concussion / Shoulder Limited participation in practice Questionable Donovan Smith T Neck Did not participate in practice Out Kadarius Toney WR Hip Did not participate in practice Out Trey Smith G Ankle / Knee Full participation Not listed Nick Bolton LB Wrist / Abdomen Full participation Not listed Mike Edwards S Knee Full participation Not listed Mecole Hardman (IR) WR Thumb Full participation Questionable Trent McDuffie CB Shoulder Full participation Not listed Charles Omenihu DE Groin Full participation Not listed Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Illness Did not participate in practice Questionable Josh Williams CB Neck Not listed Not listed

The Bengals also have some notable names on Friday’s injury report in addition to quarterback Joe Burrow who is out for the remainder of the season with a torn ligament. The biggest name on the report being wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase who was limited in practice both Thursday and Friday with a shoulder injury.

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt has been a full participant for three straight practices since returning from injured reserve, but has no game status listed. Additionally, running back Joe Mixon was a new addition to the reporter with an ankle injury and was limited practice Friday.

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report

Player Position Injury Friday Status Game Status Ja’Marr Chase WR Shoulder Limited participation in practice Questionable Jalen Davis CB Groin Limited participation in practice Questionable Cam Sample DE Knee Full participation Not listed Cam Taylor-Britt (IR) CB Ankle Full participation Not listed Mitchell Wilcox TE Foot Full participation Not listed Joe Mixon HB Ankle Limited participation in practice Not listed

Parking gates for the the date with the Bengals will open at 11 a.m., and stadium gates open at 1:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The Chiefs kick off looking to clinch the AFC West against the Bengals at 3:25 p.m.

READ MORE ON THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS HERE.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.