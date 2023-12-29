Star of the Week: Micah Deaver sets school record

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shoutout to Micah Deaver who recently set a school record with 49 points on the hardwood for Eagles of Olathe East.

He has landed our Spectrum Star of the Week award for the record-setting game.

