Police patrols increasing New Year’s weekend in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe Police Department will increase patrols ahead of the New Year’s Eve holiday.

As a part of their ongoing commitment to reducing crashes involving drivers under the influence.

The police department will conduct a saturation patrol on New Year’s Eve- adding additional officers to the streets cracking on impaired drivers and enforcing seatbelt laws.

The patrol is funded by grants from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).

