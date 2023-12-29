Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Police patrols increasing New Year’s weekend in Olathe

New Year’s Eve Saturation Patrol
FILE — An Olathe police officer was injured following a crash Monday morning.
FILE — An Olathe police officer was injured following a crash Monday morning.(KCTV5)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe Police Department will increase patrols ahead of the New Year’s Eve holiday.

As a part of their ongoing commitment to reducing crashes involving drivers under the influence.

The police department will conduct a saturation patrol on New Year’s Eve- adding additional officers to the streets cracking on impaired drivers and enforcing seatbelt laws.

The patrol is funded by grants from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Elena Flores
Woman charged with first-degree murder MIA after body found in KC-area park
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
27-year-old Marissa Leonard was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and armed...
Woman charged after shooting injures DoorDasher dropping off McDonald’s delivery
Franklin Eason was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Man charged with killing his father following argument at kitchen table on Christmas

Latest News

House Fire, 300 block of East 122nd Street
House fire in Kansas City displaces 3 adults, 3 kids
Police lights
Wrong-way crash investigation closed Kansas City-area interstate
Patience is running thin for patients at Liberty Hospital as they continue to look for answers...
Liberty Hospital cybersecurity issue putting patients at risk, nurse says
Temperatures rise to seasonable Friday, skies partly sunny
Temperatures rise to seasonable Friday, skies partly sunny