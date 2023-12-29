Pedestrian dead after being struck by car in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one person died Thursday evening after being struck by a vehicle near 23rd Street and Norwood Avenue.

Independence police officers reported that a Jeep Wrangler was driving eastbound on 23rd Street just after 7 p.m. when it struck a pedestrian crossing the road at Norwood Avenue.

The pedestrian died from their injuries at the scene of the crash, police stated.

Officers stated the Jeep driver remained at the scene and was cooperative. There were no other injuries in the crash.

The identity of the pedestrian has not yet been released.

