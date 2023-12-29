Liberty Hospital cybersecurity issue putting patients at risk, nurse says

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nearly two weeks after a cybersecurity attack targeted IT and computer systems at Liberty Hospital, the hospital said it is too soon to know how long it will take to recover and resume normal operations.

The information comes from the hospital’s latest update on the investigation. The hospital said it first learned of the cybersecurity issue on Dec. 19, and immediately took its network offline. The hospital said it is now working with third-party cybersecurity specialists to determine the extent of the issue.

As the investigation continues, some nurses and patients don’t believe the hospital is telling them the entire story, which they say, could be putting people at risk.

An employee at the hospital, whom KCTV5 is not publicly identifying, said medical teams are using paper charts because computers inside the hospital are not working. The employee also said it used to take 15 minutes to get results on some critical labs, but the process now takes three or four hours.

ALSO READ: Doctors warn about asthma inhaler switch coming in January

The employee also warned medical teams don’t have access to critical information such as patient allergies and medications.

Patients told KCTV5 they are hearing some of the same issues from providers. At least one patient said their doctors do not have access to scans and other medical history.

KCTV5 asked Liberty Hospital about those questions.

The hospital did say it took steps as soon as it realized there was an issue, but has not publicly addressed any specific concerns raised by employees or patients.

We implemented additional security protocols and are working to restore our computer systems as methodically and safely as possible. We have made significant progress,” according to a statement from the hosptial.

While the hospital said it has made “significant progress” on the investigation, it also warned it will need time to complete.

Unlike typical computer downtime recovery, we expect this process to be prolonged. We will share updates and information as we are able.

Many of the hospital’s clinical and surgical services have resumed, but the hospital warned some appointments and procedures may continue to be impacted. The hospital said patients should call ahead to confirm appointments before going to the hospital if they have concerns.

Patients who have prescriptions automatically refilled through Liberty Hospital Primary Care and Specialty Care clinics may also be impacted. Providers cannot send electronic refills for customers according to the hospital. Patients who need refills are asked to contact their doctor’s office to make sure refills are submitted to pharmacies.

Liberty Hospital said its teams are working to keep employees and patients updated on the entire process as quickly as possible.

Safely caring for patients and systems recovery are our top priorities. We are dedicated to the transparent sharing of information with our staff, patients and community and will continue to provide details about the situation as we are able. Our IT team and other specialists are working to determine whether computer infrastructure and applications are safe to use and able to function properly, and that takes time. We regret any inconvenience this event has caused our staff, community and patients and are working to bring the remaining systems back online as quickly and safely as possible.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.