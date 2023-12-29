Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Liberty Hospital cybersecurity issue putting patients at risk, nurse says

Patience is running thin for patients at Liberty Hospital as they continue to look for answers...
Patience is running thin for patients at Liberty Hospital as they continue to look for answers to what they're calling "IT issues."(KCTV5)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nearly two weeks after a cybersecurity attack targeted IT and computer systems at Liberty Hospital, the hospital said it is too soon to know how long it will take to recover and resume normal operations.

The information comes from the hospital’s latest update on the investigation. The hospital said it first learned of the cybersecurity issue on Dec. 19, and immediately took its network offline. The hospital said it is now working with third-party cybersecurity specialists to determine the extent of the issue.

As the investigation continues, some nurses and patients don’t believe the hospital is telling them the entire story, which they say, could be putting people at risk.

An employee at the hospital, whom KCTV5 is not publicly identifying, said medical teams are using paper charts because computers inside the hospital are not working. The employee also said it used to take 15 minutes to get results on some critical labs, but the process now takes three or four hours.

ALSO READ: Doctors warn about asthma inhaler switch coming in January

The employee also warned medical teams don’t have access to critical information such as patient allergies and medications.

Patients told KCTV5 they are hearing some of the same issues from providers. At least one patient said their doctors do not have access to scans and other medical history.

KCTV5 asked Liberty Hospital about those questions.

The hospital did say it took steps as soon as it realized there was an issue, but has not publicly addressed any specific concerns raised by employees or patients.

While the hospital said it has made “significant progress” on the investigation, it also warned it will need time to complete.

Many of the hospital’s clinical and surgical services have resumed, but the hospital warned some appointments and procedures may continue to be impacted. The hospital said patients should call ahead to confirm appointments before going to the hospital if they have concerns.

ALSO READ: Woman charged after shooting injures DoorDasher dropping off McDonald’s delivery

Patients who have prescriptions automatically refilled through Liberty Hospital Primary Care and Specialty Care clinics may also be impacted. Providers cannot send electronic refills for customers according to the hospital. Patients who need refills are asked to contact their doctor’s office to make sure refills are submitted to pharmacies.

Liberty Hospital said its teams are working to keep employees and patients updated on the entire process as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Elena Flores
Woman charged with first-degree murder MIA after body found in KC-area park
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
27-year-old Marissa Leonard was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and armed...
Woman charged after shooting injures DoorDasher dropping off McDonald’s delivery
Franklin Eason was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Man charged with killing his father following argument at kitchen table on Christmas

Latest News

House Fire, 300 block of East 122nd Street
3 adults, 3 kids forced out by fire
FILE — An Olathe police officer was injured following a crash Monday morning.
Police patrols increasing New Year’s weekend in Olathe
Temperatures rise to seasonable Friday, skies partly sunny
Temperatures rise to seasonable Friday, skies partly sunny
FILE - State police responded with a helicopter and hoisted the victim to transport her to an...
Tourist falls to her death while taking photos with husband atop cliff; state police investigating