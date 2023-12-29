Kansas City family stresses the importance of gun safety amid tragic holiday accident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City family is mourning with a message following the accidental death of a father two days before Christmas.

Tim Stevenson was cleaning his gun when it fired and hit him in the abdomen. Paramedics arrived on the scene and were able to revive him for an hour, but the 42-year-old eventually succumbed to his wounds.

Stevenson’s younger sister, Priscilla Lopez, was excited to celebrate Christmas with her older brother. However, his unexpected death threw a wrench in her holiday plans.

“I really wanted to take the tree down today, but didn’t have the energy to do so,” Lopez said.

Days after her sibling passed away unexpectedly, her heart ached for the oldest of her eight siblings.

“I tried to enjoy the magic of Christmas because I have kids, but it’s sad to know you had gifts for somebody that they can’t ever open and that he had gifts for people,” said Lopez.

Lopez said police say security footage from her brother’s home gives precious insight into his final moments.

“He came out of his shed and said that he had shot himself. He was shocked, so it wasn’t intentional,” Lopez said. “The location of where the bullet went, it hit a main artery they said, so there wasn’t much they could do.”

Stevenson leaves behind a 22-year-old son who was his only child.

Tim Stevenson and his son (Priscilla Lopez)

“To know that you don’t have the rest of your life with your dad, he’s really, really struggling,” Lopez said. “It still doesn’t feel real. I find it better to just sleep because he is alive in my dreams, but then you go through the loss part, and then comes the anger and frustration that they are not there. You can’t talk to them. You can’t call them.”

Lopez told KCTV5 she wanted to spread the message of the importance of gun safety. Claycomo Shooters offered us some advice on how to safely clean guns.

“When we pick up the gun, the first thing we do is make sure that finger comes outside that trigger,” said Claycomo Shooters General Manager and lead instructor Herb Butzbach. “Never put your finger there until you are on target and you’ve made the decision to destroy whatever that is.”

Claycomo Shooters said when cleaning a gun, the first thing to do is take out the ammo. However, they say to still treat the gun as if it was loaded.

“People get lackadaisical. They get to the point where they’ve done this 1,000 times and they get lazy,” Butzbach said.

“The hard part about grief is it doesn’t end here,” said Lopez. “I have to go and deal with the funeral, then do it all over, and then move forward from that.”

Lopez has set up a GoFundMe to help the family cover their unexpected funeral expenses. If you’d like to donate, you can do so here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.