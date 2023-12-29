Independence Power & Light overcharging customers case closed due to no evidence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The city of Independence announced that the Missouri Court of Appeals has found there was no evidence suggesting the city or Independence Power & Light (IPL) overcharged its customers or violated the city charter.

In 2018, a class action lawsuit against the city of Independence and IPL was filed.

“We are ready to put this case behind us and focus our energy on ways we can better improve the City,” City Manager Zach Walker said.

The lawsuit claimed that once Independence and IPL transitioned to a new payment software, customers were then incorrectly billed for electricity in 2018, thereby overcharging them.

The suit further claimed that several city officials did not comply with the City Charter in their operation of IPL.

The Circuit Court of Jackson County ruled against all of the claims in August of 2022. The Plaintiffs appealed that decision, however on Tuesday, the Missouri Court of Appeals denied the plaintiffs’ final appeal. That ruling effectively ended the case.

“We are incredibly happy with the Court’s decision. Our rate payers trust in us is essential to the strength of our City and we would never betray that,” Walker went on to say.

The City of Independence was represented throughout the matter by Stinson LLP and customers were represented by Accurso Law Firm.

