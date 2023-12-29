Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Independence Power & Light overcharging customers case closed due to no evidence

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The city of Independence announced that the Missouri Court of Appeals has found there was no evidence suggesting the city or Independence Power & Light (IPL) overcharged its customers or violated the city charter.

In 2018, a class action lawsuit against the city of Independence and IPL was filed.

“We are ready to put this case behind us and focus our energy on ways we can better improve the City,” City Manager Zach Walker said.

The lawsuit claimed that once Independence and IPL transitioned to a new payment software, customers were then incorrectly billed for electricity in 2018, thereby overcharging them.

The suit further claimed that several city officials did not comply with the City Charter in their operation of IPL.

The Circuit Court of Jackson County ruled against all of the claims in August of 2022. The Plaintiffs appealed that decision, however on Tuesday, the Missouri Court of Appeals denied the plaintiffs’ final appeal. That ruling effectively ended the case.

“We are incredibly happy with the Court’s decision. Our rate payers trust in us is essential to the strength of our City and we would never betray that,” Walker went on to say.

The City of Independence was represented throughout the matter by Stinson LLP and customers were represented by Accurso Law Firm.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin Eason was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Man charged with killing his father following argument at kitchen table on Christmas
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
66-year-old Robert Skafte, a former Kansas City Ballet dancer, was killed earlier this month...
Former KC Ballet dancer stabbed, beaten to death with golf club in Minneapolis
File: Woman taken to hospital later dies from gunshot wounds
KCPD: Woman shot, dies hours later at hospital

Latest News

FILE — One person died Thursday evening after they were struck by a car in Independence.
Pedestrian dead after being struck by car in Independence
According to the Kansas City Police Department, twenty-two homicides this year have been...
Increase in domestic violence related homicides in KC
Increase in domestic violence related homicides
Missouri minimum wage to increase starting Jan. 1, but Kansas minimum wage will not.
Minimum wage is a $5 difference between Kansas, Missouri