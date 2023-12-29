Increase in domestic violence related homicides in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the Kansas City Police Department, twenty-two homicides this year have been linked to domestic violence. Sixty-six deaths started in an argument.

In comparison, in 2022, there were three deaths related to domestic violence. Forty-four stemming from arguments.

Ondria Thornton, Chief Program officer at Newhouse, said as calls for help are at an all-time high, they’re putting more boots on the ground.

“So, everyone can feel safe enough or empowered enough to reach out for help,” Thornton said.

Helping educate the community about domestic violence and giving them confidence to get help. “I believe this is a widespread concern in the community, and so the community has to respond and address it and not just individual people here and there,” Thornton said.

Thornton said that starts at home, talking and listening to one another. “One thing you can do is listen; although that might seem like a small response, it has a big impact,” Thornton said. “There might be some stereotypes with this; for example, men might not feel as comfortable reaching out for help if they are also experiencing DV. So, those are the education pieces that we still need to continue proving to the community.”

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Newhouse at 816-471-5800.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.