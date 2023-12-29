Hundreds turned away as deadline passes to change personal property tax forms in Jackson County

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - If you need to make changes to your property taxes in Jackson County, you’ll have to wait until the new year.

On Friday, hundreds of residents lined up outside the Historic Truman Courthouse before the doors opened at 8 a.m. Despite waiting in the cold before sunrise, many are leaving Independence without paying their property taxes.

“Paying our taxpayer money and this is the way that we are being treated is so unfair,” Jackson County resident, Alisa Johnson said. “Every month it’s not paid you have to pay a penalty and it’s so unfair because we can’t get in here, they’re not accommodating us”

According to Jackson County officials, the courthouse in Independence is the only one residents can go to if they want to make changes to their property tax forms. KCTV5 spoke to residents from across the county who commuted over 30 minutes multiple times to get the forms changed.

“The last two days I had my 10-month-old with me out in the cold at 8 in the morning and I was told to come back the next day,” one Jackson County resident said.

A county spokesperson noted that if all you want to do is pay, you can do so at several locations. There are after-hours drop boxes too.

The move to a single location for in-person changes came effective November 20th of this year. A county spokesperson told KCTV5 he was working to get in touch with someone who could explain why.

He did explain the reason for turning people away so early in the day.

“Once our office reaches its daily capacity, they inform other individuals that there are no more openings for the day to reduce their inconvenience and encourage them to take advantage of our other customer service options such as via phone, email, or online as applicable,” he wrote via email.

If you don’t need to update your vehicle declarations or make any other changes, you can go to any of the locations below.

