Grant Garberg lands numerous accolades for Blue Valley North

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This week’s Spectrum High School Star of the Week is Grant Garberg from Blue Valley North.

He earned impressive accolades this soccer season including First Team All-State, First team All-Metro, All Central region team and Honorable Mention All-American.

Do you know a high schooler that deserves to be celebrated? Send us your nomination and tell us why they should be selected.

Then tune in to My KC LIVE every Friday for the latest Spectrum High School Star of the Week.

