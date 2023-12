KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ten-year-old Kansas City native, Arrington Kennedy is making a name for herself after landing a role with Music Clubs Kids and a popular video eclipsing 5.5 million views on YouTube in just three weeks.

Follow along with Arrington as she continues to shine on the big screen by following her Instagram page.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.