Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Freshman QB Avery Johnson leads Kansas State past No. 19 N.C. State in Pop-Tarts Bowl

Kansas State tight end Garrett Oakley (86) and offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) signal...
Kansas State tight end Garrett Oakley (86) and offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) signal "touchdown" as teammate running back DJ Giddens scores against North Carolina State during the first half of the Pop-Tarts Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Avery Johnson threw for two touchdowns and ran for one, DJ Giddens rushed for 151 yards and scored twice, and Kansas State beat No. 19 North Carolina State 28-19 in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Thursday night.

Johnson, a freshman making his first start after Will Howard entered the transfer portal, threw for 178 yards, rushed for 71 and directed a 15-play, 72-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter that put the game away and closed out a solid season for coach Chris Klieman’s Wildcats (9-4).

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown and threw for 164 yards in his final game for the Wolfpack (9-4), who fell short of winning 10 games for the second time in program history.

Giddens had a 37-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter, his only catch of the game, and ran for a 4-yard touchdown early in the second that made it 14-0.

ALSO READ: Jason Bean leaves the Kansas football program with a lasting legacy

Kansas State led 21-7 late in the second quarter and 21-10 at halftime, but N.C. State rallied in the third quarter, thanks in part to some trickery. Trent Pennix ran for a 60-yard touchdown on a fake punt with 1:50 left in the period. But the 2-point try failed, allowing the Wildcats to maintain a 21-19 lead.

Johnson and Giddens took over from there. Giddens had six rushes for 25 yards on a drive that took 7:24 off the clock and concluded with Johnson’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Jayce Brown with 2:48 remaining.

Jacob Parrish intercepted Armstrong on N.C. State’s next play from scrimmage.

ALSO READ: No. 9 Missouri seeks 11th win when it takes on No. 7 Ohio State in Cotton Bowl

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin Eason was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Man charged with killing his father following argument at kitchen table on Christmas
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
66-year-old Robert Skafte, a former Kansas City Ballet dancer, was killed earlier this month...
Former KC Ballet dancer stabbed, beaten to death with golf club in Minneapolis
File: Woman taken to hospital later dies from gunshot wounds
KCPD: Woman shot, dies hours later at hospital

Latest News

Kansas State guard Cam Carter, left, and Wichita State guard Bijan Cortes battle for a loose...
Perry scores 17 as K-State bounces back from loss to beat Wichita State, 69-60
Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma puts up a shot during the second half of an NCAA college...
K-State's win streak ends at 5 with loss to Nebraska
Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma (24) gets past Villanova guard Mark Armstrong (2) to put up...
K-State’s Kaluma named USBWA/Oscar Robertson Trophy National Player of the Week
Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott comes up to the line against Troy during the second half of...
K-State’s Ben Sinnott declares for NFL Draft