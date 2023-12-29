FIRST WARN FORECAST: Temperatures rise to seasonable Friday, skies partly sunny

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As low pressure exits into the Great Lakes and the Ohio River Valley, high pressure will begin to take over from the Rocky Mountain West. This will begin to stabilize our atmosphere, and allow for some sunshine to pop through today and into the weekend. That being said, we are still dealing with breezy conditions for this morning but will lighten them up moving into the afternoon. Gusts between 20 and 25 mph up to 10 a.m. are possible. This means morning feel-like temperatures are expected in the lower 20s and this afternoon lower to middle 30s for feel-like temperatures will be common. Daytime highs in the lower 40s are expected throughout the Missouri River Valley today.

On New Year’s Eve, a cold front begins to dip quickly out of southern Canada through the northern Central Plains and into our area. Behind this front is significant high-pressure and a dry stabilized environment in front of this cold front, we will not expect any precipitation as it interacts with the Missouri River Valley. What it does bring to the viewing area is called Canadian Air. Temperatures Saturday make it to the middle 40s but by New Year’s Eve Sunday, high temperatures are expected in the lower 30s with feel like temperatures in the lower 20s. If you plan on heading to the game or being outdoors for your New Year’s Eve celebration, it’s a good idea to bundle up and think about layering as feel-like temperatures are expected in the teens around midnight. Cold but dry conditions remain New Year’s Day clear through the rest of the first week of 2024. Daytime high temperatures will remain seasonable within the upper 30s and lower 40s along with morning low temperatures within the lower and middle 20s.

