FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cold end to 2023 & cold beginning to 2024

By Warren Sears
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday turned out to be a beautiful afternoon! We saw a good deal of sunshine, and highs made it to the 40s for most of us. I will say, our recorded highs for both Thursday and Friday by far exceeded our model guidance. Friday evening looks comfortable and cool, turning chilly overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Saturday looks to be our warmest day of the next week. Highs should reach the mid to upper 40s, with some spots nearing 50! I do expect a mix of sun and some clouds. Then, a cold front comes in Saturday night. The front does come through dry, but it really tanks our temperatures Sunday afternoon to the lower 30s. Chiefs game looks cold, with wind chills likely in the lower 20s. Once we get closer to midnight and the new year, likely will see wind chills in the teens. New Year’s eve fit will require some layers! The first week of 2024 will be mostly dry and rather cool with 30s and lower 40s.

