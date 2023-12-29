Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Dolly Parton surprises terminally ill fan with personal phone call and message

A terminally ill fan hoped to meet Dolly Parton and she surprised him with a call. (Source: LeGrand Gold & Alice Wills Gold/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREM, Utah (Gray News) - Dolly Parton recently surprised a terminally ill fan who wanted to meet the iconic singer with a personal call.

According to The Washington Post, LeGrand Gold learned that his stage four colon cancer had become terminal, and he was worried he might not complete all his bucket list items.

About a year ago, Gold wrote on a napkin 11 tasks he wanted to accomplish.

He figured one of them, meeting Parton, would be impossible.

But after Gold’s wife, Alice, posted his wish online, Gold received a call from Parton this week while at his Utah home.

Gold, 48, was reportedly shocked to hear the voice of one of his favorite musicians.

According to reports, the two spoke for about four minutes with Parton changing the lyrics of “I Will Always Love You” to “I will always love LG,” using his nickname.

Gold is expected to live two to 12 more months, The Washington Post reports.

He shared that Parton’s call “meant a lot.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin Eason was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Man charged with killing his father following argument at kitchen table on Christmas
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
66-year-old Robert Skafte, a former Kansas City Ballet dancer, was killed earlier this month...
Former KC Ballet dancer stabbed, beaten to death with golf club in Minneapolis
File: Woman taken to hospital later dies from gunshot wounds
KCPD: Woman shot, dies hours later at hospital

Latest News

Missouri minimum wage to increase starting Jan. 1, but Kansas minimum wage will not.
Minimum wage is a $5 difference between Kansas, Missouri
Pay Raises
‘Show-Me’ the money: Kansas, Missouri minimum wage gap increases
FIRST WARN FORECAST, 12/28
LAWRENCE, Kan. -- A popular Mexican restaurant in Lawrence will be demolished after it was...
PHOTOS: Lawrence restaurant damaged by fire to be demolished
LAWRENCE, Kan. -- A popular Mexican restaurant in Lawrence will be demolished after it was...
Cielito Lindo Mexican Restaurant