Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Court records: Woman beat man to death, left body in Clay County park culvert

The body of a man was found Friday morning at Rocky Hollow Park.
The body of a man was found Friday morning at Rocky Hollow Park.(Greg Milota, KCTV5)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated in court documents they believe a woman who killed a man, hid evidence and disposed of his body has left the country.

A probable cause document filed Friday morning in Clay County Circuit Court alleged that Elena Del Carmen Flores-Garcia “violently attacked” a man and left his body in a culvert at a Clay County park.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported the incident as a suspicious death on Dec. 22, but then upgraded the investigation to a homicide due to the nature of the body.

Prosecutors on Thursday charged Elena Delcarmen Flores, 48, with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse.

The probable cause document reported that Flores’ daughter told law enforcement she heard a noise or scream in her mom’s room the night of Dec. 20 and saw her with a bat. The child said when she went into the room, the victim was not moving.

ALSO READ: Liberty Hospital cybersecurity issue putting patients at risk, nurse says

The girl told detectives her mom had her clean the bedroom with acid and remove furniture and carpeting, the court document stated. She also told law enforcement that her mom “advised her to lie about what she had seen because [Flores-Garcia] may go to jail for a long time.”

Elena Del Carmen Flores-Garcia has been charged with murder in the death of a man whose body...
Elena Del Carmen Flores-Garcia has been charged with murder in the death of a man whose body was found at a Clay County park.(Clay County Sheriff's Office)

The child also said her mom had her erase all phone call and text records on the girl’s phone after Flores-Garcia left. The suspect told her daughter she had to go to Mexico because of a family emergency.

The black Volkswagon Jetta in which Flores-Garcia drove off was tracked to a gas station in Kearney, and surveillance video showed “what appears to be in the back seat of the Jetta a large reflective shiny material consistent with what a black plastic trash bag looks like.”

When deputies arrived to the scene of Rocky Hollow Park, they found the victim’s head area and lower half covered in black plastic bags. When they took the body from the scene, law enforcement saw the man had severe blunt force trauma injuries on his head and hand.

Law enforcement also found furniture and carpeting at various locations where they tracked the vehicle, identified by the daughter as being from Flores-Garcia’s bedroom.

The victim’s name has not yet been released, and deputies believe Flores-Garcia drove to Mexico.

A $2 million bond has been issued for her arrest.

ALSO READ: With clock ticking to pay property taxes, long lines leave people turned away

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Elena Flores
Woman charged with first-degree murder MIA after body found in KC-area park
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
27-year-old Marissa Leonard was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and armed...
Woman charged after shooting injures DoorDasher dropping off McDonald’s delivery
Franklin Eason was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Man charged with killing his father following argument at kitchen table on Christmas

Latest News

FILE — A woman whose body was found in the Kansas River on Dec. 21 has been identified.
Body found in Kansas River identified as Edgerton woman, foul play not suspected
Patience is running thin for patients at Liberty Hospital as they continue to look for answers...
Liberty Hospital cybersecurity issue putting patients at risk, nurse says
Liberty Hospital cybersecurity issue putting patients at risk, nurse says
A line of people wait outside the Jackson County Courthouse in Independence on Dec. 20, 2023.
Hundreds turned away as deadline passes to change personal property tax forms in Jackson County