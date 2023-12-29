Court records: Woman beat man to death, left body in Clay County park culvert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated in court documents they believe a woman who killed a man, hid evidence and disposed of his body has left the country.

A probable cause document filed Friday morning in Clay County Circuit Court alleged that Elena Del Carmen Flores-Garcia “violently attacked” a man and left his body in a culvert at a Clay County park.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported the incident as a suspicious death on Dec. 22, but then upgraded the investigation to a homicide due to the nature of the body.

Prosecutors on Thursday charged Elena Delcarmen Flores, 48, with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse.

The probable cause document reported that Flores’ daughter told law enforcement she heard a noise or scream in her mom’s room the night of Dec. 20 and saw her with a bat. The child said when she went into the room, the victim was not moving.

The girl told detectives her mom had her clean the bedroom with acid and remove furniture and carpeting, the court document stated. She also told law enforcement that her mom “advised her to lie about what she had seen because [Flores-Garcia] may go to jail for a long time.”

Elena Del Carmen Flores-Garcia has been charged with murder in the death of a man whose body was found at a Clay County park. (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

The child also said her mom had her erase all phone call and text records on the girl’s phone after Flores-Garcia left. The suspect told her daughter she had to go to Mexico because of a family emergency.

The black Volkswagon Jetta in which Flores-Garcia drove off was tracked to a gas station in Kearney, and surveillance video showed “what appears to be in the back seat of the Jetta a large reflective shiny material consistent with what a black plastic trash bag looks like.”

When deputies arrived to the scene of Rocky Hollow Park, they found the victim’s head area and lower half covered in black plastic bags. When they took the body from the scene, law enforcement saw the man had severe blunt force trauma injuries on his head and hand.

Law enforcement also found furniture and carpeting at various locations where they tracked the vehicle, identified by the daughter as being from Flores-Garcia’s bedroom.

The victim’s name has not yet been released, and deputies believe Flores-Garcia drove to Mexico.

A $2 million bond has been issued for her arrest.

