Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Body found in Kansas River identified as Edgerton woman, foul play not suspected

FILE — A woman whose body was found in the Kansas River on Dec. 21 has been identified.
FILE — A woman whose body was found in the Kansas River on Dec. 21 has been identified.(KEYC News Now)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A woman whose body was found on Dec. 21 in the Kansas River has been identified.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office stated Friday afternoon that 57-year-old Melinda Sue McCluskey of Edgerton, Kansas, had been found dead in the water near the Bowersock Dam, in the north part of Lawrence.

Law enforcement stated they did not suspect foul play. A cause of death was yet to be determined as results from a coroner were pending.

ALSO READ: Kansas City family stresses the importance of gun safety amid tragic holiday accident

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Elena Flores
Woman charged with first-degree murder MIA after body found in KC-area park
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
27-year-old Marissa Leonard was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and armed...
Woman charged after shooting injures DoorDasher dropping off McDonald’s delivery
Franklin Eason was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Man charged with killing his father following argument at kitchen table on Christmas

Latest News

Patience is running thin for patients at Liberty Hospital as they continue to look for answers...
Liberty Hospital cybersecurity issue putting patients at risk, nurse says
Liberty Hospital cybersecurity issue putting patients at risk, nurse says
A line of people wait outside the Jackson County Courthouse in Independence on Dec. 20, 2023.
Hundreds turned away as deadline passes to change personal property tax forms in Jackson County
Hundreds turned away as deadline passes to change personal property tax forms in Jackson County
Hundreds turned away as deadline passes to change personal property tax forms in Jackson County