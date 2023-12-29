Body found in Kansas River identified as Edgerton woman, foul play not suspected

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A woman whose body was found on Dec. 21 in the Kansas River has been identified.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office stated Friday afternoon that 57-year-old Melinda Sue McCluskey of Edgerton, Kansas, had been found dead in the water near the Bowersock Dam, in the north part of Lawrence.

Law enforcement stated they did not suspect foul play. A cause of death was yet to be determined as results from a coroner were pending.

