Backstreet Boys’ Kevin Richardson named Drum Honoree for Chiefs-Bengals matchup

FILE - AJ McLean, from left, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, and Howie Dorough...
FILE - AJ McLean, from left, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, and Howie Dorough of The Backstreet Boys appear at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 10, 2019. The pioneering boy band is returning to the Las Vegas Strip with “A Very Backstreet Christmas Party,” a series of 12 holiday shows at the Planet Hollywood resort this November and December. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another celebrity will be in attendance for Kansas City Chiefs fans on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium other than Taylor Swift.

Kevin Richardson, a member of the Backstreet Boys, has been named the Drum Honoree on the GEHA Deck ahead of the matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

READ MORE: Chiefs’ Andy Reid and Travis Kelce hash things out after sideline outburst vs Raiders

Richardson, who helped produce songs such as “I Want It That Way” and “Everybody”, is a longtime Chiefs fan and his wife is from the Kansas City area.

He left the boy band in 2006 in pursuit of other projects and start a family, but rejoined the group permanently in 2012.

READ MORE: Freshman QB Avery Johnson leads Kansas State past No. 19 N.C. State in Pop-Tarts Bowl

Goldpine, a Nashville duo, is booked to sing the national anthem before the game and a KC-130 tanker from the 139th Airlift Wing of the Missouri National Guard will conduct a flyover.

Parking gates for the AFC matchup open at 11 a.m., and stadium gates open at 1:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The Chiefs kick off looking to clinch the AFC West against the Bengals at 3:25 p.m.

READ MORE ON THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS HERE.

