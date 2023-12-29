Backstreet Boys’ Kevin Richardson named Drum Honoree for Chiefs-Bengals matchup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another celebrity will be in attendance for Kansas City Chiefs fans on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium other than Taylor Swift.

Kevin Richardson, a member of the Backstreet Boys, has been named the Drum Honoree on the GEHA Deck ahead of the matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Richardson, who helped produce songs such as “I Want It That Way” and “Everybody”, is a longtime Chiefs fan and his wife is from the Kansas City area.

He left the boy band in 2006 in pursuit of other projects and start a family, but rejoined the group permanently in 2012.

Goldpine, a Nashville duo, is booked to sing the national anthem before the game and a KC-130 tanker from the 139th Airlift Wing of the Missouri National Guard will conduct a flyover.

Parking gates for the AFC matchup open at 11 a.m., and stadium gates open at 1:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The Chiefs kick off looking to clinch the AFC West against the Bengals at 3:25 p.m.

