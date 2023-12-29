Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

House fire in Kansas City displaces 3 adults, 3 kids

House Fire, 300 block of East 122nd Street
House Fire, 300 block of East 122nd Street(KCTV 5)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Red Cross assists three adults and three kids after a house fire in Kansas City.

Kansas City Fire responded shortly after midnight Friday in the 300 block of East 122nd Street.

On arrival, flames shooting from the attic were visible from the street.

Those inside were able to get out of the single-story home before firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Elena Flores
Woman charged with first-degree murder MIA after body found in KC-area park
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
27-year-old Marissa Leonard was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and armed...
Woman charged after shooting injures DoorDasher dropping off McDonald’s delivery
Franklin Eason was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Man charged with killing his father following argument at kitchen table on Christmas

Latest News

Police lights
Wrong-way crash investigation closed Kansas City-area interstate
Patience is running thin for patients at Liberty Hospital as they continue to look for answers...
Liberty Hospital cybersecurity issue putting patients at risk, nurse says
FILE — An Olathe police officer was injured following a crash Monday morning.
Police patrols increasing New Year’s weekend in Olathe
Temperatures rise to seasonable Friday, skies partly sunny
Temperatures rise to seasonable Friday, skies partly sunny