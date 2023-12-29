House fire in Kansas City displaces 3 adults, 3 kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Red Cross assists three adults and three kids after a house fire in Kansas City.

Kansas City Fire responded shortly after midnight Friday in the 300 block of East 122nd Street.

On arrival, flames shooting from the attic were visible from the street.

Those inside were able to get out of the single-story home before firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

