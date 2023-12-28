Woman charged with first-degree murder MIA after body found in KC-area park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators are searching for a woman charged in a man’s murder after a parks and recreation employee found the victim’s body in a park near Excelsior Springs last week.

Prosecutors charged Elena Delcarmen Flores, 48, with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse. They believe she then left the victim’s body at Rocky Hollow Park, just northwest of Excelsior Springs.

Deputies said they identified the victim, but have not released his identity because they are working to notify his family.

Flores lives in Gardner, Kan., but the sheriff’s office believes she may have left the metro after the victim died.

Flores is also known to use the names Elena Torres, Elena Flores Garcia or Elena Stores.

She is 5′5 and approximately 200 pounds. If you know where she is, please call our investigators at 816-407-3723 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

