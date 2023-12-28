Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Woman charged with first-degree murder MIA after body found in KC-area park

Clay County prosecutors charge Elena Delcarmen Flores with first-degree murder and other...
Clay County prosecutors charge Elena Delcarmen Flores with first-degree murder and other crimes after a man's body was found in Rocky Hollow Park.(Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators are searching for a woman charged in a man’s murder after a parks and recreation employee found the victim’s body in a park near Excelsior Springs last week.

Prosecutors charged Elena Delcarmen Flores, 48, with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse. They believe she then left the victim’s body at Rocky Hollow Park, just northwest of Excelsior Springs.

Deputies said they identified the victim, but have not released his identity because they are working to notify his family.

Flores lives in Gardner, Kan., but the sheriff’s office believes she may have left the metro after the victim died.

ALSO READ: Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Flores is also known to use the names Elena Torres, Elena Flores Garcia or Elena Stores.

She is 5′5 and approximately 200 pounds. If you know where she is, please call our investigators at 816-407-3723 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin Eason was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Man charged with killing his father following argument at kitchen table on Christmas
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
66-year-old Robert Skafte, a former Kansas City Ballet dancer, was killed earlier this month...
Former KC Ballet dancer stabbed, beaten to death with golf club in Minneapolis
File: Woman taken to hospital later dies from gunshot wounds
KCPD: Woman shot, dies hours later at hospital
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

Feed The Love Float, Rose Parade
Raising homeless pet awareness at 2024 Rose Parade
Raising pet homelessness awareness at 2024 Rose Parade
Raising pet homelessness awareness at 2024 Rose Parade
FILE — Police arrested 48 suspects in connection with a retail theft operation.
Retail theft sting in Lenexa during holiday shopping season nets 48 arrests
Missouri's Department of Labor and Industrial Relations office of the Division of Employment...
Missouri’s 2023 on track to see fewest unemployment claims in at least a decade